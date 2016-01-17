posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 17th, 2016 at 1:23 pm

There are a very few people in the industry who can genuinely make you laugh. Manish Paul is undoubtedly one of them. Manish joined Salman on the sets of Bigg Boss on day 97 for the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive.’

He told Salman that he had copied his dance steps all his life but now he wanted Salman to copy his dance steps. So both of them gave a mind-blowing performance on a song from Manish’s upcoming movie.

But the highlight of the show was when Manish marketed random products associating them with the housemates. While marketing them he also did mimicry of Bollywood stars throwing every one off their feet laughing. He advertised Mandana's mirchi ka achar(kabhi teekha kabhi meetha), Prince's Money plant(relying on others) and many more. Everyone had a good laugh over Manish’s performance.Watch the next episode and don’t miss the action.

