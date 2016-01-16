Bigg Boss 9, Day 96: When the men dressed up as women and women as men!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 16th, 2016 at 7:48 pm

The beautiful Nimrat Kaur and Khiladi Akshay Kumar came to the Bigg Boss house to promote their upcoming movie Airlift. After indulging in an exciting rescue mission with the housemates, the two were seen sharing some candid moments with Salman Khan on stage. The two spoke about quite alot of things with Salman, with Akshay even asking at point what Salman's marriage plans were? I bet you are dying to know what Salman's reaction was. But, sorry that I am going to keep a secret and you would have to just watch tonight's epsiode to find out for yourself. The trio also played a game of dumb charades.

Later, the three were seen talking to the housemates via ME TV. The housemates were given yet another task to do, where the men were asked to dress up like women and the women like men. The men had to wear a sari, bindi and churi and the women-pagdi and dhoti. They were even asked to dance to the song 'mujhse shaadi karogi'.

All-in-all, it was a fun-filled episode. Don't forget to tune into tonight's episode to find out what bhaijaan's  marriage plans are.

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

