Bigg Boss 9, Day 96: Salman asks housemates about their experience with Imam!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 16th, 2016 at 7:14 pm

I bet you all remember how Mandana tried really hard to be in good terms with Imam. Well! Now that Imam's week long stint in the house is over, Salman was seen asking the housemates what equation each one of them had with him. It came as no big surprise when Priya and Rochelle took Mandana's name and said she liked to interact with new people in the house and depending on whether she clicked well with them or not, her relationships were based on that. Hmmm..I wonder what Imam had to say to that considering they did spend quite a lot of time chit-chatting in the garden area.

Salman even asked Imam what he felt the difference between this season and the last season was? I bet Imam had quite alot to say regarding this.

To find out what Imam said about the contestants and his experience in the house, don't forget to catch tonight's episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri.


