The Khiladi of Bollywood and heartthrob of the nation Akshay Kumar was in the Bigg Boss house for the promotion of his upcoming film ‘Airlift’ along with the very beautiful Nimrat Kaur.

Both of them entered the house through the confession room with the song ‘Soch na Sake’ playing in the background. Akshay then called everyone to the garden area and announced a rescue mission task.

All the men in the house had to rescue the three ladies- Rochelle, Mandana and Priya. The girls’ hands were tied with handcuffs and ropes. To save Priya, they had to find out the key from inside the swimming pool and unlock her.

After that they had to save Rochelle but in order to reach her they had to cross a lot of obstacles as she was stuck on a hanging net. At last they had to climb up a rope ladder and save Mandana from the sky lounge.

Whoever took the least time to complete this task was announced as the winner. After this task all of them danced on ‘Soch na Sake’ and the housemates gave Akshay and Nimrat their best wishes for their film.

Wondering who took the least amount of time to rescued the girls? Find out in tonight's episode.

