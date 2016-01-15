Bigg Boss 9, Day 95: Rochelle's trust issues!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 15th, 2016 at 1:03 pm

Bigg Boss is such a game where trusting people could prove to be fatal for one’s position. Rochelle seemed to have learned the hard truth after Kishwer’s elimination.

On day 95, Rochelle was seen talking to Mandana about how she had trust issues with Prince after Kishwer was out of the house because of his manipulation. She said she was shocked after what he did to Kishwer and she found it difficult to trust him anymore. She told Mandana that she would talk and laugh with him but she was going to maintain a distance from him when it came to strategy.

It was hard to say what exactly Rochelle had in her mind but one thing is for sure that Prince has definitely lost his friends in the house now.

The 'so called' cool group’s demise is finally complete. Watch more on the next episode.

﻿

