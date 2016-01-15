posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 15th, 2016 at 1:18 pm

It has been quite some time since we saw a spicy argument between Fierce Priya and Controversy Queen Mandana. Well, not for long. I think I just might have something to feed your drama hunger.

On day 95, Priya, while eating, asked Mandana, if riding alone all through the show and not making friends was just her strategy or was she playing genuinely? She even questioned her if getting nominated almost every week a part of her plan to see if she was getting enough votes to be safe throughout?

Mandana told her that Bigg Boss was not for making friends but playing the game. She said it was a good thing that in spite of getting nominated 11 times she was still at this stage. The last season winner of Bigg Boss got nominated 10 times. Yes, Gautam Gulati was the least favorite contestant for the season 8 housemates but yet the favorite of the viewers.

Will Mandana be able to pull that off? Or will she falter at the last stage?

Find out on the next episode.

