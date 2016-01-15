posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 15th, 2016 at 12:17 pm

Commander Imam’s boot camp was undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges for the housemates. Making it through his constant orders, following his lead and facing his punishments took a lot out of the poor souls.

But the time has come for the sweet fruit of patience- Result. Imam will get the power to choose one finalist and also list the reason for why he chose him/her. This brought a fringe on the faces of all the contestants. Obviously their training camp with Imam hasn’t been a joyful journey.

Many of them even had issues with him and made fun of him. That might affect Imam’s decision after all. The housemates looked very eager to know who Imam would choose.

So, who will Commander Imam finally choose?

Will it be Mandana? Or will it Prince? Or other housemates for that matter. Find out on the next episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri