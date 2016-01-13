posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 13th, 2016 at 2:54 pm

Imam's entry into the Bigg Boss house is a guarantee of the fact that all hell will break loose on the housemates in no time. Soon after the task 'Kaun Imam' was introduced, he was seen acting like a complete entertainer and having fun on the expense of the housemates.

The new task which was introduced required the housemates to act like Imam was invisible or Mr.India. They had to put in all their efforts to ignore him while he tried his best to fail them in their task. Imam kick started the task with staring at Mandana when she was washing the dishes. He threw chili powder at Rochelle and even poured shampoo on Priya's head.

As if the ladies haven't suffered enough, he threw potatoes on Priya's head and tried to scare Mandana with his gloves. The men weren't spared either. Imam blocked the bedroom door and managed to irritate Prince and Keith but they didn't give in and managed the situation pretty well.

This week will be definitely worth watching as Imam has been given the powers to choose the second finalist. Let's hope that all goes well and the task is completed in peace and the daily dose of fun continues.

