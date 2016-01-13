Bigg Boss 9, Day 93: When Imam became Mr.India!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 13th, 2016 at 2:54 pm

Imam's entry into the Bigg Boss house is a guarantee of the fact that all hell will break loose on the housemates in no time.  Soon after the task 'Kaun Imam' was introduced, he was seen acting like a complete entertainer and having fun on the expense of the housemates. 

The new task which was introduced required the housemates to act like Imam was invisible or Mr.India. They had to put in all their efforts to ignore him while he tried his best to fail them in their task. Imam kick started the task with staring at Mandana when she was washing the dishes. He threw chili powder at Rochelle and even poured shampoo on Priya's head.

As if the ladies haven't suffered enough, he threw potatoes on Priya's head and tried to scare Mandana with his gloves. The men weren't spared either. Imam blocked the bedroom door and managed to irritate Prince and Keith but they didn't give in and managed the situation pretty well. 

This week will be definitely worth watching as Imam has been given the powers to choose the second finalist. Let's hope that all goes well and the task is completed in peace and the daily dose of fun continues.

Stay tuned for more!

Bigg Boss khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with