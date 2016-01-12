Bigg Boss 9, Day 92: Mandana and Priya discuss Prince's game plan!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 12th, 2016

It’s kind of strange how emotions change so quickly and that’s what was pretty evident in the house today. Priya and Mandana were seen discussing about Prince and how he used Kishwer just for his own benefit. They were also seen talking about Prince’s strategy of making friends so that he could benefit from them by taking their help during the tasks and also get away from the nominations. Hmmm… Even I have started to wonder whether Prince really considered Kishwer to be his sister or was there an underlying motive behind it. It’s kind of sad seeing how Kishwer gave up her place in the finale so that her ‘so called’ brother could make it through. Priya was also seen telling Mandana how it was better to have enemies than friends like him. That, my friends only time will tell! For now, Kishwer is the only one who has proved her loyalty! Further the two spoke at length about how Prince emotionally manipulated Kishwer, and his game plan of making friends was just to save himself. Priya even went onto really nice things about Kishwer and how she befriended her because she felt she was a really nice person. Awww…That’s so sweet.

The game is nearing its end and so are the strategies getting more intense. Don’t forget to catch Bigg Boss to find up what’s brewing next.

