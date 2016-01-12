posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 12th, 2016 at 3:22 pm

Former Bigg Boss finalist Imam Siddique entered the Bigg Boss house with a lot of pomp and show. His entry was the kinds that will be etched in the minds forever. He made his grand entry to the very popular track from Jodhaa Akbar ‘Azeem O Shaan Shahenshah’. The moment the housemates heard that someone new was entering the house, they all got very excited. I bet you must have been too considering his last stint in the Bigg Boss house was absolutely mind-blowing. Before you get your hopes too high, I would like to tell you that he is not a wild card entrant but has come in the show as a new ‘challenge’ for the housemates. Well! You have to wait and watch to see what kind of challenge he brings to the table for the inmates; for now that’s all I am going to be tell you. However, whoever does overcome the challenge, will go on to become one of the finalists. Doesn’t that sound fantastic?

Not very long after his entry into the house, he made it cleared to the BB inmates that he knows what the journey in the house is like but didn’t come in to empathize with them. Imam’s stint has definitely taught him a thing or two and by the looks of how he was acting around the housemates, he definitely meant to cause some trouble for the inmates.

Don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode to watch the amazing Imam in action! Ciao! Ciao!

Bigg Boss Khabri