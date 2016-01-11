posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 11th, 2016 at 1:24 pm

Guess who came to the sets of Bigg Boss again? Well! The very cute and adorable Pulkit Samrat along with the lovely Divya Khosla Kumar. The two came to promote their latest outing ‘Sanam Re’ and by the looks of how the two got along with Salman Khan, it definitely looked like they had a great time. Divya who is the director of the movie took up the director’s chair once again and directed our very own Bhaijaan. While Salman was asked to play Pulkit’s character Akash from the movie, Pulkit enacted out Yami’s role. The enactment was absolutely hilarious and why wouldn’t it be considering Salman as usual was up to his antics. Masti karna toh koi Salman se hi sikhe…

The fun just didn’t end there. Pulkit even asked Salman to teach him how to dance to the song ‘o o jaane jaana’. Like the character of Salman in the movie Pyar kiya toh darna kya, Pulkit too unbuttened his shirt and got grooving with his idol Salman Khan.

The episode was loaded with masti. To find out what all happened, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode.

Bigg Boss Khabari