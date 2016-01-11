posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 11th, 2016 at 3:17 pm

Bigg Boss is synonym to controversies. Recently, we saw how Prince and Kishwer battled against each other to get the ‘ticket to the finale’ in the Bigg Boss 9 house. It was a difficult moment for the two, but eventually they came to a decision and that’s how Kishwer chose to walk out of the show with Rs 15 Lakh, while Prince entered the grand finale of the season.

Kishwer who is known to treat Prince as her brother in the Bigg Boss house quit the game all because of her new found brother Prince. Salman Khan was seen slamming Prince for not giving up the task for Kishwer despite him calling her, his sister. Salman questioned Prince on why he didn’t give up the task and why he fooled Kishwer by calling her his sister just for namesake.

Salman Khan even asked Kishwer post her eviction, what her feelings towards Prince were after her eviction and she confessed to be a little disappointed with him. Kishwer also said that Prince considered her to be like his sister and always told her that he will do anything for her, but when the chance came, he didn’t even once say that he would sacrifice the ticket to the finale task for her. She even went onto mention that she knew he won’t press the buzzer for her to win the ticket. However, she did praise him and said he was amazing and that she shared a good bond with him and considered him to be like a brother.

So now that their feelings are out in the open, we wonder how long will the bond last? Will Kishwer and Prince’s relationship stay the same even after the show?

