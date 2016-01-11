posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 11th, 2016 at 1:58 pm

Whoever has watched the sixth season of Bigg Boss would be well aware with Imam Siddique! He is the man who can never stay calm! He is the man who is known to get wild, dress in a bizarre fashion and scare the day lights out of you with his crazy little antics! For him the saying 'actions speak louder than words' fits very aptly. To describe him in one word is impossible because there is so much that can be said to define this one guy.With Bigg Boss 9 nearing its finale, Imam's entry is surely going to bring along a lot of double trouble and deadly controversies! So, get ready and hold onto your horses because he is going to make a 'bang on' entry on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss.

Apart from Prince Narula who is already a finalist, Imam will be seen giving a warning call to all the remaining contestants – Priya, Rishabh, Mandana , Rochelle, Keith! Imam is actually here with a motive to push the limits of the contestants and take them on an unpredictable journey. Sounds interesting?eh..?

Will Imam Siddique's presence change a lot of equations in the house? And who all be the most affected by his presence?

Stick with us for more updates and don't forget to catch tonight's episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri.