posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 20th, 2015 at 1:08 pm

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. You might have heard this saying very often, but how many of you have seen this in real life. Bigg Boss is a pressure box and the going gets really tough in the house, so who are the contestants who can really take the pressure, stress, heat and perform against all odds to win the tasks.

Well, we know a few contestants who can definitely do that but not Yuvika. On day 9, Bigg Boss will started a new task and during the task special powers were given to Aman and Kishwer. They were made the Zamindaars of the house. On the other hand, the remaining contestants were declared as workers. Yes, we have gone back to the old concept of Lagaan, but just for fun.

During the task, each worker had to pay a certain amount of lagaan in order to use their desired amenities in the house. But to earn money, in order to pay their Lagaan, they had to go through the hardships of different tasks. One of the tasks was to grind the grains or ‘chakki peesing’ and like helpless peasants the 'workers' got to work. However, it seems the heat (literally) got to Yuvika as she fainted while performing this task out in the sunshine with partner Vikas. Holy-Moly!

This is no joke, we are talking some serious s**t here. The task almost took everything out of her and the result was a collapsed Yuvika! As I’ve said it many times, the tasks here in the Bigg Boss 9 house is no child’s play. They may seem to be easy but they get on the nerves of all the contestants.

Will Yuvika recover and complete the task? Or will she abandon it? Will lover-boy Prince help his lady-love and take care of her? To know all this and more, stay tuned to Bigg Boss 9!

Bigg Boss Khabri!