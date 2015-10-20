Bigg Boss 9, Day 9: Oh no! Kishwer and Suyyash have a major fight!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 20th, 2015 at 7:13 pm

Seems like the real game in the 'Bigg Boss' house has just started. The love birds of the 'Bigg Boss' house, Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt, who have been displaying utmost love and understanding towards each other had their first major fight in the house.

The lagaan task in the Bigg Boss house created a lot of sparks between the zamindaars and workers. But, li'l did we know that it would escalate so much that it would lead to an ugly fight between Sukish (Suyyash and Kishwer).

The price decided for 2 packets of atta was 200 rupees and the workers smartly hid eight more packets that they had made. They got out the other 8 packets after negotiating the price of two packets.

When Kishwer got to know this she really got angry on this and blamed Suyyash and everyone else for cheating them. The fight got so ugly that Kishwer began crying and seeing her even Suyyash started crying!

Will things resolve? Or will the problems continue between the couple? To know more, tune into Bigg Boss 9!

Bigg Boss Khabri!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with