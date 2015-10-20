posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 20th, 2015 at 7:13 pm

Seems like the real game in the 'Bigg Boss' house has just started. The love birds of the 'Bigg Boss' house, Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt, who have been displaying utmost love and understanding towards each other had their first major fight in the house.

The lagaan task in the Bigg Boss house created a lot of sparks between the zamindaars and workers. But, li'l did we know that it would escalate so much that it would lead to an ugly fight between Sukish (Suyyash and Kishwer).

The price decided for 2 packets of atta was 200 rupees and the workers smartly hid eight more packets that they had made. They got out the other 8 packets after negotiating the price of two packets.

When Kishwer got to know this she really got angry on this and blamed Suyyash and everyone else for cheating them. The fight got so ugly that Kishwer began crying and seeing her even Suyyash started crying!

Will things resolve? Or will the problems continue between the couple? To know more, tune into Bigg Boss 9!

Bigg Boss Khabri!