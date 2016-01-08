posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 8th, 2016 at 5:19 pm

Kishwer and Prince battled it out against each other to finish the ticket to the finale task. It was a difficult moment for the two because we have seen their bonding throughout the season. They battled it out with tears, confusion and some laughter while performing the task.

Since Prince and Kishwer decided not to move, Big Boss decided to introduce a new twist in the game again. As we all very well know that there can only be one winner and when Bigg Boss increased the prize money from 6 Lakhs to 10 Lakhs, the one who pressed the buzzer second went home with the amount while the other got the ticket to the finals.

Who will leave the house? Will the drama affect the brother-sister relationship? Too many answers to be revealed in today’s episode. Stay tuned.

Bigg Boss Khabri