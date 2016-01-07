posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 7th, 2016 at 5:56 pm

After a lot of struggle in the Ticket to finale task, Priya and Rishabh lost in the first round. On day 88, both of them were seen talking about what went wrong.

Priya told Rishabh that he was being way too defensive and did not perform well in the task. To this Rishabh replied that he alone can't be blamed since he was up against a group of four people and Priya was playing attacking shots so he had no choice but to defend himself.

Also, Rishabh and Priya were seen discussing the 'cool group's tactics' in the task. It appears Prince is also getting insecure of Rishabh because of his repeated decisions to choose Mandy over Rishabh.

As for now, all eyes are on friday's eviction.

Who will get get eliminated at this tipping end? Will Kishwer join Suyyash? Or will Rishabh walk out of the show? Stay tuned to the upcoming episodes.

