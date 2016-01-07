Bigg Boss 9, Day 88: Prince's game has just begun!

It's no surprise that Prince is one of the toughest competitors in the house and his actions dont betray the facts either. Keith, Rochelle and Prince were seen discussing the strategy or as Priya and Rishabh would put say " the cool group's tactics" during the task. They managed to defeat them and gain one more victory in the double trouble show.

As for Priya, she didn't behave very well with people initially but has been trying to play the victim's card now. It is not so nice to put the blame on Rishabh for their loss since Prince is not a 'kaccha khiladi' and always gives a strong competition. 

All eyes are on the fact that like Ashutosh Kaushik in season 2 will Prince be able to second Roadies victory in Bigg Boss season 9 or not?

For more updates, stay tuned. 

Bigg Boss Khabri 


