Bigg Boss 9, Day 87: Second phase of Ticket To Finale Task!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 6th, 2016 at 5:56 pm

The first phase of the Ticket to Finale task was extremely entertaining and a bit controversial after accusations of aggression from a lot of housemates.

To start the second phase, Priya was eliminated from the task because she had the lowest amount of sand in her container. To spice things up more in the second phase, Bigg Boss told the housemates to open the levers of the container. Then while using a bucket they had to put that sand back in the container so that everyone’s sand would uniformly reduce. While this they could also distract others and obstruct them from putting their sand back in the container. So it was a continuous work from phase two. 

Who was quick enough to put their own sand back and obstruct others at the same time? Find out in the next episode.   

﻿

