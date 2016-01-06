posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 6th, 2016 at 2:25 pm

The road to finale task definitely includes a lot of physical struggle that all the contestants have to go through. So while attacking or defending the containers a lot of housemates accused each other of hitting them.

Kishwer told Priya that while she was attacking Mandana’s container she was violent and over-aggressive. Kishwer reminded her that when three people jointly attacked Mandana, even they weren’t as aggressive as her. To this Priya said that she knew her limits pretty well and she applied the same amount of force on Mandana that she did on others.

She even said that Keith was sitting right there and he didn’t object. ‘I was aggressive? Yes! Violent? No!’ said Priya to end the argument.

Will Priya get the taste of same aggression from some one else? Find out on the next episode.

