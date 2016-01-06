Bigg Boss 9, Day 87: Priya admits that she was aggressive but not violent!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 6th, 2016 at 2:25 pm

The road to finale task definitely includes a lot of physical struggle that all the contestants have to go through. So while attacking or defending the containers a lot of housemates accused each other of hitting them.

Kishwer told Priya that while she was attacking Mandana’s container she was violent and over-aggressive. Kishwer reminded her that when three people jointly attacked Mandana, even they weren’t as aggressive as her. To this Priya said that she knew her limits pretty well and she applied the same amount of force on Mandana that she did on others. 

She even said that Keith was sitting right there and he didn’t object. ‘I was aggressive? Yes! Violent? No!’ said Priya to end the argument.

Will Priya get the taste of same aggression from some one else? Find out on the next episode.    

Bigg Boss Khabri.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with