posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 6th, 2016 at 2:14 pm

The ticket to finale task is undoubtedly a decider as to who is the first preference to win this show. Prince is unquestionably a strong contender and so is Rishabh.

Both of them were seen, on day 87, sitting in the garden area and planning their next strategy. Prince told Rishabh that he won’t come after him and expected the same from him. Rishabh readily agreed to it as he knew they both are strong contenders and if they go against each other, things might not go well for the both of them. Prince also said that he clearly saw both of them winning this task and now they did not even have to try very hard. It is a known fact that both these guys are the favorites as Keith is not in the task.

If these two have come on terms for the task, I think the other housemates are in a bit of trouble. Watch the next episode to cath all the action.

