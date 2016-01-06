posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 6th, 2016 at 4:55 pm

While all of the aggression was being rained down on the housemates, Mandana made a very serious accusation on Rishabh.

While she was trying to open his container’s lever, Mandana accused Rishabh of kicking her. A big accusation indeed. Mandana pleaded to Keith to take action against Rishbah. But Keith said that Mandana was just over-reacting and started walking away.

Then Mandana started shouting at Keith and questioned his judgment and made comments. Keith lost his control and told her ‘Chilla kyu rahi hai? Kya kar legi?’ He told her to do her drama somewhere else. This put a break on Mandana’s mouth as she was totally intimidated by Keith.

Well that rarely happens. Never knew Keith could get so stern at times. To catch more of this, watch the next episdoe

