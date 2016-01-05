posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 5th, 2016 at 12:33 pm

With the elimination of Suyyash and Nora, it seems like the cool group is falling apart. Well I cannot say that this wasn’t bound to happen. After all it is Bigg Boss.

The hints of the end of the cool group were dropped by Kishwer when she was spotted talking to Rishabh and Priya. It wasn’t just a matter of who was talking with but more importantly who she was talking about. Kishwer said that Rochelle was a weak contestant and Rishabh and Priya could target her in the upcoming task. Priya, on the other hand, said that she thought of Rochelle as a strong contestant after she once saw her in the captaincy task. But denying that Kishwer again said that it depends on what the next task is and they should know whom to target.

Now that is truly a good game plan but stabbing a friend in the back is just adding more drama to it. Will Rochelle find out about this? If she does, how will she react?

Bigg Boss Khabri.