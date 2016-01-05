posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 5th, 2016 at 12:20 pm

Everyday that passes; we are inching closer and closer to the finale. With seven housemates left in the Bigg Boss house, the game of ultimate survival has begun.

On day 86, Bigg Boss announced a major task for all the housemates ‘Ticket to Finale’. According to this task 7 sand containers have been placed in the garden area. Each contestant will get a sand container and their objective will be to make sure that their container contains more amount of sand compared to others.

During this they also have to put their efforts to reduce the sand in the other members’ containers. When the task ends, three members who have succeeded to save their sand and have the most amount sand in their containers will get a chance to secure their place in the finale. It is evidently clear that this is not a team game. Everyone is playing their individual game. It’s time to separate the best out of the rest.

So who will prove their metal in this highly important task? Find out on the next episode.

