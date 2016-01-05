posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 5th, 2016 at 1:08 pm

Priya and Prince might have a similar name but both of them just never get along. They always have been on the wrestling mat when they get one on one.

This time Priya was talking to Keith in the kitchen area and Kishwer made a comment on Priya and Prince jumped right into and said ‘Kam se kam ek dost toh banakar jaogi.’ And then IT WAS ON!

Priya told Prince that he was filled with pride and it was coming out. Prince said that she will see the real Prince on the next day when the task will start. Both were again in fiasco and for teasing her Prince started calling her baby. Priya told him not to call her baby and it seemed like he had already forgotten Nora in two days. She said Nora was ‘Dhanya’ to have accepted Prince given his history. She took Yuvika’s name and questioned him.

Now yet again this has gone personal. How will Prince respond this time? Find out on the next episode

