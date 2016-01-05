Bigg Boss 9, Day 86: Priya denies Mandana's apology; Rishabh seconds it!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 5th, 2016 at 12:41 pm

We don’t really get to see the controversy queen Mandana Karimi apologizing to people in the house. But day 86 brought in an unusual situation where Mandana was apologizing to Priya.

 But Priya did not accept her apology. This situation reminds me of how I never approach girls but whenever I do, I get rejected. Poor Mandana, I know exactly how she must have felt. She rarely apologizes and when she does, she gets this. Getting back to what happened, Mandana told Priya that she was not involved in hiding her shawl and did not know anything about it. But Priya, countering her, told her that she cannot fool her anymore and denied to forgive Mandana. Later, when Mandana was talking to the other housemates Rishabh jumped in and said that Mandana was a sadist and a kleptomaniac.    

Well, maybe Mandana realized that she needed backing at this point of the game from someone but seems like everyone turned their backs instead.

