posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 4th, 2016 at 1:42 pm

After the BIG FIGHT, Prince decided to punish Priya and Mandana for the reason that neither one of them was expecting. He punished them for talking in English.

He took both of them in the garden area and told them to keep their hands on each other’s shoulders and say ‘Main bahaut badi bewakoof hu jo apne terhve hafte mein bhi English mein baat kar rahi hu.’ For Priya it was ‘Panchwe hafte’ as she is a wild card. While doing this Priya showed some cockiness and was smiling. So Prince sent Mandana inside and told Priya it that her punishment wasn’t over.

Priya was left shocked as she had said it more than Mandana and she told Prince he was taking Mandana’s side. Prince clearly stated that Mandana wasn’t his friend and he had a problem with Priya’s attitude during the punishment. Priya was furious and said that she wouldn’t follow any of Prince’s instructions and won’t do her assigned duties.

This punishment fiasco turned into an ego clash and now we have to see where it is headed. See more of it on the next episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri.