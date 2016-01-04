posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 4th, 2016 at 1:35 pm

Over the time, Bigg Boss has tried innovative ways for the nominations process. Sometimes the process was subtle and sometimes, not so much.

This time to make things more interesting Bigg Boss asked housemates to kick. Before you imagine too much, Bigg Boss introduced outdoor football nominations. All the housemates were called out to the garden area where there was a bucket full of footballs. Each member had to take a ball, write the name of the contestant they wanted to nominate and roll it out or throw it out of the main entrance which was opened.

Each member had to nominate two housemates. Now that only seven contestants are left, nominations will get pretty tight. It is just a matter of time before friends and close ones will be up against each other. Kishwer nominated Rochelle, while Mandana nominated Priya.

So who will finally get nominated at these sporty nominations? See the next episode to find out.

Bigg Boss Khabri.