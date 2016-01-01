posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 1st, 2016 at 2:05 pm

Happy New Year everyone! I had a blast last night in the Bigg Boss House. What a fun night it was with Gutti, Siddharth and Adaa! Also, the tension that had built during the Captaincy task between Rochelle and rest of the Cool group memebers had actually given me a headache.

So, after a fun welcoming of the new year, Bigg Boss also made the housemates aware that the game is getting fierce and stiff. And he did it in his style; he launched a new task. As per the task, a trophy was sent inside the house, which the housemates had to pass on to the other housemates in order to nominate them. Hang on! It isn't as simple as it sounds. The trophy was to be handed over to the person along with a valid reason for nomination and by the end of the task, whoever had the trophy in hand would be nominated for the rest of the weeks. Ouch! Bigg Boss that is a hard one!

In order to stay safe, contestants now had to stay away from that trophy as much as possible till the end of the task. Keith was the one to begin the game and he chose Nora, as she was a wild card entry. Will this spark another conflict inside the Cool group? Who do you think will have it by the end of it?

