Bigg Boss 9, Day 81: The Bigg Boss Awards!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 31st, 2015 at 12:41 pm

So here we are at the end of 2015 saying goodbye to all the good things that came along our way this year. Bigg Boss had planned something special for the housemates for the New Year. 

To welcome 2016 in the Bigg Boss house, an award function will be held.Except there will be no film awards. But I can guarantee you that they will be ‘fair’. To host this special night, Siddharth Shukla will be in the house along with our very own Gutthi. These awards will be character and quality based and will be given to the most suited candidate. There is going to be a big lineup of the awards like –

‘Bigg Boss pe Bojh’ Award

‘Akhir Kehna Kya Chahte Ho’ Award

‘Bhukkad’ Award

‘Footage’ Award

And many many many more awards which will blow your as well as the housemates’ mind. So get ready for some award action in the Bigg Boss house. It’s no Oscar. But it isn’t any less fun too.

