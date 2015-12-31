posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 31st, 2015 at 1:13 pm

Gutthi did try her luck on Salman Khan but things did not work out very well there. So she moved on to her next crush which is none other than….*drum roll* Bigg Boss! She said that Salman Khan wasn’t even marrying a real girl so her chances were slim to none. LOL!

Gutthi told that Bigg Boss had his ‘gandi nazar’ on her. Now this normally doesn’t happen but Bigg Boss replied in an instant. He said that he had no such intention and has no ‘gandi nazar’ on anyone. He falsified Gutthi’s accusation. She said that she wanted to make a Jodi with Bigg Boss and requested him to take her on honeymoon to a nice place and not confession room. Bigg Boss was yet again quick to respond and said that he didn’t want to make a Jodi with Gutthi.

Seems like Gutthi is left heart broken in the Bigg Boss house. Whom will she target next? Find out on the next episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri