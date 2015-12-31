posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 31st, 2015 at 12:29 pm

You must have seen enough award shows to know what a key element in them is. If your first guess is “Awards” then you need to be a bit more creative. I’m talking about the glamorous dance performances at the ceremony.

And here at Bigg Boss, we try to make things as realistic as we can. So obviously we couldn’t skip that part. A series of entertaining dance performances took place in the Bigg Boss house. Nora and Gutthi faced off each other while doing belly dance on Maan Ma Emotion Jaage which left the housemates ROFL. Mandana along with Siddharth shook a leg on Chori Kiya Re Jiya. And to thoroughly entertain everyone Keith and RIshabh gave a sensuous performance on Tumhe Apna Banane Ka from Hate Story 3 with the one and only Gutthi. There was also a special sizzling performance of the very hot Adaa Khan on Mera Nam Mary from Brothers and Tukur Tukur from Dilwale. She got all the housemates on their feet for dancing and made the night complete.

Make sure you catch all the action on the next episode of Bigg Boss.

