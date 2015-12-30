posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 30th, 2015 at 11:19 am

Looks like Priya isn't done yet. She is going to her wits end to make the subtle cracks in the Cool Group come alive in full glory. Yes, that's how much she is fantasizing about her motives.

Last night we saw how the conversation started with Rochelle and got spilled over till Nora and Prince's dynamics. It was quite astonishing to see how Priya used her strategy to bring out Cool Group's secret conversations to the fore. Applause! It is not a child's play to turn situations around in this house, yet Priya has managed to do that once again. Yeah! This morning, she raked the topic once again in the garden area knowing how affected Nora gets and how volatile she becomes that sometimes it is hard for Prince to calm her down. Exactly what happened. She poked Nora, and as expected, Nora blurted out questioning her friends as to why were they discussing her and Prince's dynamics when it was nobody's business. She stated that if they all discussed that Prince's performance was going down because of her, even as a passing topic, it affected her deeply.

Well, looks like Priya has touched the right wire to start the spark in the Cool group. Her #CGC- Cool Group Cracks is trending and how!

