Bigg Boss 9, Day 80: Priya and Mandana tease each other!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 30th, 2015 at 2:47 pm

The Jewel Thief task is on-going but it certainly hasn’t changed the course of arguments and name calling among the housemates. This time around it involved two people with the highest temper and a call of controversy, 

During the task, Mandana was taking a stroll beside the diamonds kept in the bedroom and Priya being the police was keeping an eye on her. At this point Mandana called her a loser for tailing all the diamonds. Priya obviously didn’t keep mum at this. 

She called Mandana a natural thief accusing her of stealing chocolates and personal items of the housemates. Mandana, reacting to this, called Priya a mosquito who was always buzzing in others’ business.

You know things are gonna go down bad when Priya and Mandana face off each other. Find out what happened next on tonight’s episode. 

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with