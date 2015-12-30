posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 30th, 2015 at 2:47 pm

The Jewel Thief task is on-going but it certainly hasn’t changed the course of arguments and name calling among the housemates. This time around it involved two people with the highest temper and a call of controversy,

During the task, Mandana was taking a stroll beside the diamonds kept in the bedroom and Priya being the police was keeping an eye on her. At this point Mandana called her a loser for tailing all the diamonds. Priya obviously didn’t keep mum at this.

She called Mandana a natural thief accusing her of stealing chocolates and personal items of the housemates. Mandana, reacting to this, called Priya a mosquito who was always buzzing in others’ business.

You know things are gonna go down bad when Priya and Mandana face off each other. Find out what happened next on tonight’s episode.

