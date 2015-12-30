posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 30th, 2015 at 2:39 pm

The long lost buddies Prince and Suyyash sat down to have a strategic talk on day 80. Suyyash told Prince how his game was bring affected by Nora’s presence. They both talked about the hyper tension that happened between Nora and the whole cool group.

During this Prince said that he wouldn’t let anyone jeopardize his game. He said that he would test Nora’s reliability and loyalty further on in the game. According to Prince, if Nora had feelings for him then she would have the same feelings when they go out of the house.

He told Suyyash that he won’t be deceived by anyone and will focus on his game more than anything. Well, to be honest his actions speak otherwise when he is with Nora.

But it would be too early to comment on this scenario now, wouldn’t it? So how will Prince test Nora’s loyalty? Find out in the upcoming episodes.

