posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 19th, 2015 at 1:22 pm

This year’s Double Trouble theme has been serious trouble for some of the housemates, but they have been adjusting day in and day out. Having someone by your side all the time isn’t all that fun. But rules are rules.

After the elimination of Ankit Gera, his partner Arvind Vegda must have thought that he would be free. He must have been relieved that he would be free to move alone. Haha! Not so fast. This is the Bigg Boss house and you don't get things so easily.

Well, Bigg Boss has found a new partner for Arvind now that Ankit is eliminated. Hysterically, it is a man….wait for it….nequin. Mannequin! Yes you heard it right, Arvind will now have to move around everywhere with a mannequin tied to him instead of a real person.

This has got to be irritating but who knows Arvind might like him..her..umm..it!

Will Arvind get used to dragging around a lifeless statue or will he now know the true value of a partner who apparently had life?

Bigg Boss is a weird place. One moment you feel you are free and all of sudden there is a mannequin tied to you!

Bigg Boss Khabri!