Bigg Boss 9, Day 79: Prince alag ho gaya!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 29th, 2015 at 12:46 pm

It has been two days but this topic refuses to die down. At least, inside Suyyash's mind. And rightly so, because it is about his brother Prince. It is well established how much Suyyash and Kishwer love him. Not just that, but the two are genuinely very affectionate towards Prince. And, after Nora and Prince's increasing proximity, those two have felt a change in Prince's behaviour.

Yesterday, Kishwer, Suyyash, Rochelle and Keith were discussing the same while at the sky lounge that how fake it looked from Nora's side. According to them, Prince was very gullible and Nora was using him to create a love angle just for the sake of survival in this game. Keith, who doesn't normally talk about anyone also expressed how Nora becomes a totally different person when she fights. Another point that came up during this discussion was why the two denied being a couple and fought while their proximity states the obvious. 

This morning, while Suyyash sat in the garden area, Keith asked him if he was thinking about Prince. Suyyash said that it was ok if Prince was having a good time with Nora, but somehow Prince was drifting away from all of them. he was more concerned because Prince had started telling everyone not to advice him on anything. 

Looks like Suyyash is missing his brother from another mother very badly. But, will Prince realize this?

