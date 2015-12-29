posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 29th, 2015 at 1:43 pm

Ye to hona hi tha! When Priya plays her tricks, housemates have no way to escape fights. She has this contagious energy that can get to you even before you realize it.

It started with Rochelle and Priya's argument over using bathroom where Priya passed a personal comment and Rochelle said, Äapka soch ganda hai." Now Priya is not someone who would take these allegations or even ignore that. But the whole fight changed when Prince started telling Priya to stop passing personal comments. I looked as if Priya was waiting for this moment. the entire argument too a 180 degree turn when Priya told Nora how her Cool group was talking vulgar stuff about her and Prince. Nora is not the one to stay quite and she blasted out saying that cool group has this bad habit of back biting. She accused them all of having double standards.

The fight got quite stretched and Suyyash ended up shouting at Nora for not understanding the whole discussion when Nora broke down but had Prince by her side to comfort her.

Where is this Cool group headed? Will this stitch in time save these? Will this crack in the friendship ever heal?

Bigg Boss Khabri!