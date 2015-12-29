posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on December 29th, 2015 at 2:50 pm

It is time for the housemates to get back to work and earn their luxury budget for the week. And the name of the task for this week's luxury budget is 'Jewel Thief.' And it means exactly what you are thinking right now.

The Bigg Boss house will be converted into a Jewel Museum which will contain a series of exotic diamonds. There will be two teams like always. One team will be the "Thieves" and you might have guessed the other one already. Just to confirm, the other team will be the "Police." The mission of the thieves will be to steal all the diamonds and they have also been given an "Adda" as their hideout. The aim of the police on the other hand will be stop the thieves at any cost and keep the diamonds secure.

So who will be victorious in this Chor-Police fight? Find out on the next episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri.