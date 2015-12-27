Bigg boss 9, Day 77 : Salman celebrates his big day with the housemates

Aaj housemates ko mila ek big surprise. Bhaijan apna birthday celebrate karne ke liye, aaj gaye Bigg Boss house main. And no celebration is complete without a little masti, and that's how the housemates celebrated Salman Khan's birthday. The housemates played a little game of treasure hunt with him. What fun! With New Year's around the corner, there are alot of fun activities that are taking place in the house and gharwalon ko dekh kar laga, they must have had a blast. And that's not all that happened today. Salman ka birthday aur cake cutting na ho; that's impossible! So, bringing in his fiftieth birthday, Salman cut a cake in the house. For all those suffering from a sweeth tooth, this must have been one treat that they woud never forget.

Before going, Salman gave another big surprise to the inmates. We all know how talented Salman is and on his birthday, he drew a sketch for the housemates. How amazing is that! Bhaijan ka presence aur uske upar se fun activities, followed by some creativity, this day I bet will be etched forever in the hearts and minds of all the housemates.

To be a part of bhaijaan's birthday celebrations, don't forget to catch tonight's episode.

﻿

