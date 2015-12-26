Bigg Boss 9, Day 76: Salman sets the funniest trap for Rochelle!

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 26th, 2015 at 3:15 pm

After all the presents were given, Salman was doing some masti with the housemates. And Rochelle became the prime target for Salman for the gags he was about to pour.  

Salman asked Rochelle that why did she think that Prince was running the show. To this Rochelle replied that Prince’s opinion was mostly right and all the housemates listened to his advices and opinions very carefully.

She said that he is playing the game smartly. So Salman, in his counter attack, said that what she meant to infer was that all the other housemates are idiots and fools.

And then he sufficed that Keith was also among the other housemates and she must think that Keith was also an idiot and dumb. Rochelle tried very hard to defend herself but the damage had already been done. Keith also couldn’t hold his laughter. 

Don’t miss any of these fun moments on the next episode.

