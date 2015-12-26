posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 26th, 2015 at 3:57 pm

Salman Khan told all the housemates that they were playing the ‘Bhed-Chaal’ in the game. He pointed out that almost everyone was dependant on others. He told Priya and Rochelle that even both of them were involved in this. The only contestant who is playing the game individually from the start is Mandana according to Salman.

But Salman also pointed out that Mandana was set up by Kishwer during the captaincy task against Suyyash. He said that they knew she would give up easily and Suyyash would become the captain. Priya, although uninvited, joined the argument and said that if Mandana knew that it was a set up then why didn’t she prove Kishwer wrong then and there. Mandana started arguing with Priya and in between Salman said that she did work hard and she was getting credit for it. To this Mandana replied “I don’t want credit from anyone. Sorry Salman Khan.”

Looks like Mandana is actually playing a real game and not faking it.

How will Salman react to it? Find out on the next episode!

