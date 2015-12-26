posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 26th, 2015 at 3:07 pm

Ho! Ho! Ho! Hope you all had a merry Christmas. Meanwhile the Bigg Boss house too was colored in red on the occasion. The celebrations started by a ‘Dhamakedaar’ performance by Salman Khan on the the song ‘Aaj ki Party Meri Taraf Se’ which will definitely fill you in the festive mood.

After that Salman wished all the housemates a Merry Christmas. He then told Rishabh to pick up each gift kept in the activity area and show it to the housemates and then the housemates had to mutually decide that who that gift would belong to.

There was a whole set of unique gifts for all the housemates. The only thing here is that they did not have a name tag. So it is a Secret Santa Surprise Present for the housemates.

Who will get what? And will they like it? Find out on the next episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri.