Bigg Boss 9, Day 76: Can you guess why Rishabh and Rochelle fight again?

In the Christmas get-together usually you and your friends bring up some memories of the past and cherish them. That’s what happened at the Bigg Boss house too. Well, not exactly.

Salman asked Rochelle and Rishabh that why they let the captaincy slip from their hands when they had a good chance to grab it. Rochelle said that Rishabh did not appreciate the hard work so she decided not to give up. Rishabh certainly isn’t the one who just sits quiet and takes criticism and he started giving strong answers too. He said he did what he thought was right. And just then Rochelle said that is was this attitude of Rishabh that she could not bear and that’s why she could not see him become the captain. The festivities took a pause at that moment for sure. We know how much remorseful Rochelle was while the chance just slipped off her hands, while Rishabh was okay with letting the chance go. What would be Salman's take on this now?

Don’t miss any of the action on tonight’s episode.

