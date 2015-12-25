posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 25th, 2015 at 1:47 pm

The “Remote control ” task is the perfect example of life. It is full of ups and downs. There’ve been a lot of fun and happy moments and also some tense ones throughout this task.

But Bigg Boss stepped it up to the next level. It won’t be exaggerating if I say that things went down too personal. Suyyash went through one such incident. Suyyash was called to the store room where he surprisingly found his sister and brought her out to introduce her to everyone. Just when he brought her out, Bigg Boss hit the rewind button and he had to go back in. And when he went inside the door was locked and his sister took an exit from the main gate. Suyyash couldn’t hold it and started crying. In another such incident Priya got a chance to video chat with her husband and her dog. She got too emotional and broke down in front of everyone. Prince was called to the confession room and there he found a letter from his sister. What he did not anticipate was that his sister was in the house and as soon as he came out, he hugged her and kissed like she meant the world to him.

Will Bigg Boss hit the rewind button again and play the same trick which he played on Suyyash? Wait and watch. And a Merry Christmas to you and your family folks!

Bigg Boss Khabri