Yeh kya hua…? Nahane ke liye, itna time akhir kyun? Gizele and Rishabh were seen sitting outside the bathroom and complaining about why Priya was taking too long inside the bathroom. Rishabh as usual got down to his usual funny self and started to flick the light button ‘on’ and ‘off’ in order to irritate Priya. While the two were at it making fun of Priya and how she was taking an eternity, Prince joined in the fun and pointed out to captain Suyyash on how, Priya wasn’t even wearing a mic inside. Seriously…?LOL! Maaze ka ant yahan hi nahi hua. Gizele made even more fun of her saying that Priya was planning to die inside and would be eliminated from the show while she was still inside the bathroom. Joining the fun were some of the other housemates who were seen laughing and making fun alongside Gizele and Rishabh. Hearing all the hulahoo, Priya didn’t sound one bit amused and told everyone that she would come out whenever she liked. What…? When I saw all this happening, I started to wonder what was keeping Priya so long inside the shower? And while I was busy guessing, Bigg Boss announced “Priya…play”. And that’s when it struck me that this thing was a part of the new task. Bigg Boss certainly got to me too! An amazing sense of humor, I must say.

