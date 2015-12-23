Bigg Boss 9, Day 74: Gharwalon ke saath, task hoga mazedaar

It has been over 10 weeks in the Bigg Boss house and we bet by now most of the housemates must have been feeling home sick. And rightly so! Bigg Boss who is known for throwing challenges and twists, threw a googly once again. This time the twist involved family members being a part of it. Kaise? The new task called rewind, forward, pause and play required the family members to enter the house for it. Family memebres ko dekh kar, we bet housemates ka hausla bhi buland hoga. I bet you must be wondering who all would be going inside the house to play this new task. Kishwer’s mom, Rochelle’s sister and Rishabh’s sister will be going in the house to play the new task tomorrow, whereas Suyyash’s sister, Prince’s sister and Priya’s husband will be called in a day after. We all know how weak Suyyash feels after seeing his sister. Ab task kasia hoga who toh waqt hi batayega.

To know what the new exciting task is all about and what the family members are required to do, don’t forget to tune into Bigg  Boss.

