Bigg Boss 9, Day 73: Housemates in no mood to give up the captaincy seat so easily!

December 23rd, 2015

We all know that the housemates would not easily give up their chance to become the captains, and as I predicted the fight has already begun. Kishwer-Mandana, Suyyash-Priya, Rochelle-Rishabh were the three jodis that won the baazi task. Now out of the three jodis, one member will only get the chance to fight in the captaincy task while the other one will directly became a part of the nomination pool. 

With just weeks to go and the competition getting so much fiercer, none of the winning jodis wanted to give up their chance of standing for the title. Suyyash and Priya were seen having a conversation as to who would go and by the looks of their interaction; I don’t think anyone of them will give up so easily. They both looked pretty desperate and tried to give valid justifications for why they were eligible. On the other hand, I saw Risahbh get a tad bit aggressive with Rochelle when she asked him to let her have a go at the captaincy task. Rochelle tried to convince Rishabh by saying that she wanted to fight for immunity and captaincy to which Rishabh replied that he too wanted to fight for captaincy and considering they were all on the edge, he wasn’t ready to give up the opportunity that easily. Kishwer on the other hand was seen complaining about how Mandana’s only reason for fighting for the title was that she felt that her  body wasn’t ready to do any of the tasks. That’s a new revelation! LOL!

With the game so near to the finish line, it is going to be a tough choice for the housemates to let go off such a golden opportunity. To find out who finally gave up their seat and whether the housemates amicably made a choice, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode at 10:30PM. 

