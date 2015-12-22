Bigg Boss 9, Day 72: Prince plays it partial with his friends when it comes to house rules

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 22nd, 2015 at 6:16 pm

Pyaar aise sar chadha hai ke Prince ke toh hosho hawas hi kho gaye! Priya was seen telling Prince on how Nora, Kishwer and Rochelle had broken rules in the house and they were going unpunished. Priya pointed out to Prince that Nora had broken the rules two times already and that no action was taken against her. As a captain instead of taking the matter seriously, Prince became aggressive and fought with Priya and asked her who she was to complain about who did what in the house. He threw such a tantrum at Priya that it seems like he is turning into one of the ladies in the house who doesn’t like to be told anything but wants to be taking the lead on practically every matter. Itna gussa…! Yeh toh Prince ki khasiyat hai. Ladkiyon ki mamle mein Prince apne hosh josh mein aksar kho deta hai. And Nora who we have just seen the sweet side of since her entry in the house, was seen acting spiteful with Priya. She even told Priya that being an Indian and inspite of knowing Hindi, she was often caught speaking in English herself. Woah…! Looks like Nora is also planning to shed her good girl image. 

To find out what all happened during the fight, don’t forget to catch tonight’s episode at 10:30PM.  

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

