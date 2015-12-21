Bigg Boss 9, Day 71: Shahrukh relives Mohabbatein, becomes Love Guru to Rishabh

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on December 21st, 2015 at 12:16 pm

You saw the fun games housemates played with Shahrukh and Kajol in the teeny weeny sneak peek we shared with you.But, things became a little more interesting when SRK took to his Mohabbatein avatar in real life and taught housemates what is it like to be real King of Romance.

So, After playing the IQ test with Mandana and Rochelle, where Rochelle beat Mandana by cracking the spelling of Hippopotamus, while Mandana kept giving up the questions. The two were locked in separate booth and by the end of the the activity, Mandana had the entire house inside her booth as a punishment.

Next, up was a story enactment between Prince, Suyyash and Kishwer, where Kishwer and Prince played Girlfriend-Boyfriend, while Suyyash had to play Kish's pet dog. Oops... Could she let it happen, you will know tonight. 

After that SRK announced that there was a guy in the house who needed love, and he himself will teach him how to express love in the most romantic way! Rishabh was called on stage for some free love lessons from the Badshah of Romance himself *Applause* I tell you my heart was on treadmill throbbing constantly. Kajol and Shahrukh then enacted the most romantic scene from Dil To Pagal hai. And guess what?! They called Mandana to play Rishabh's love interest. * Whistles* 

Don't you wanna how how he performed? Click here to watch. Don't forget to catch tonight's episode. 

Bigg Boss Khabri


